To The Daily Sun,
I am leaving my politics behind me. After working in nursing homes and losing people I love because of my racial politics, I am going to focus on enjoying my life now with the people I have in it. The number one thing you learn when you work in a nursing home is that time is precious and how you spend it is most important.
I recently lost a relationship of someone I care about deeply because I didn’t spend my time wisely. I’m not going to let that happen again. I have been told by numerous residents in nursing homes to “live my life” because it is so incredibly short and you never know when it will end.
Another lesson I have learned from working in nursing homes is that the most important things in your life are the relationships in your life and if you don’t nurture them, you will lose them. From now on I solely want to focus on nurturing the relationships that I have in my life.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
