To The Daily Sun,
A number of Republican state representatives have been in the news in the past few months for comments and/or social medial posts exhibiting racism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry. In Belknap County, Rep. Dawn Johnson made headlines with her repost of anti-Semitic material from Daily Stormer, a notorious neo-Nazi website. Her apology, unfortunately, consisted of “I regret sharing …”. Not a word about the actual content she shared, just the fact that she shared it. And, as others have pointed out, she went to some lengths to re-post the material, to circumvent restrictions imposed by Facebook. Her apology, therefore, was in the category of “I am sorry I got caught,” “I am sorry if what I said offended you,” or, “I am sorry if you feel that way.”
More recently, Rep. Dick Marston, from Manchester, also a Republican, made prime time news with his offensive comments labeling LGBTQ+ people sexual deviants, during a House hearing on HB 238, which would ban the so-called “Gay Panic Defense” used to excuse the murder of LGBTQ+ people. He has since apologized, in what is an example to all. Here are his words: “Just because I am in my 80s is no excuse to justify my comments. Rather, it is a reminder of the progress our society has made. I am sorry I was late in joining the rest of you who already made that progress.” He went on, “As I continue my path toward redemption, I pray the people I offended can find it in their hearts to forgive me and accept my apology. For the people who are not ready to forgive me, I understand. All I ask is that you not give up on me because I give my word that I continue my progress and guide others to being better people.”
We all owe Rep. Marston our thanks, first, for disavowing his offensive comment, and next, for setting the example on what a true apology looks like. Let us all hope that the Dawn Johnsons of this world learn from his example.
Ruth Larson
Alton
