On Nov. 8, citizens have the chance to vote for continuing to live in the alternative universe of the Marxist-infused Democrat Party or to reclaim the successes of the Donald Trump years and continue to go after the deep state swamp rats. Do people want to continue on with the worst immigration crisis in this or any other country? Do they want to continue on with the bloodbath on our city streets that is the worst we have ever seen? Are they enjoying having gas prices remain sky high? How about inflation being the highest it has been in about half a century? Is it OK that our government is using the FBI to target, intimidate, financially crush and jail political dissidents, reminiscent of the days of Stalin, Mao, Hitler and Xi Jinping in today's China? The most recent example being political prisoner Mark Houck, hunted down by Biden's home-invasion squad. Is it more chilling that our government is doing this while our corrupt legacy media cover for this administration, or that so many people have no idea what is happening in our rapidly decaying society?
How many are OK with the many tech giants censoring free speech with such ferocity that it makes the book-burning days of old seem tame by comparison? The cult of COVID is awash in money, power and corruption while bereft of scientific inquiry and analysis. The once respected medical establishment has lost much of its "do no harm" and "informed consent" luster through abusive government mandates, social stigmatization and gross disrespect for human rights. One recent example, Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who dared to challenge the government's response to COVID, had his twitter account banned. Another example of medical censorship by Big Tech.
