To The Daily Sun,
The disinformation strategy being used to deny recent election results and the pending significant threat of climate change is similar to the disinformation strategy used by the tobacco industry’s denial that smoking was a contributing cause of lung cancer.
Disinformation is not freedom of speech, it is lies, pouring from the mouths of false witnesses for their personal, corporate, or political benefit, stirring up dissension between our neighbors.
Part of the disinformation strategy is to attack verified scientific data, and to attack the scientists analyzing that data. We believe that global warming and climate change are occurring. We read that this last decade has been the warmest since data has been taken, and it has been caused by the buildup of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.
We need to smarten up. Our challenges are great. If not thoughtfully addressed, the results will be devastating. It will take all of us, working together, to effectively address our challenges.
Roger Andrews
Gilford
