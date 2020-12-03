We would like to thank all the lovely people in the parade on Sunday at 4 p.m. We were at McDonald's eating and watching them. It's the best thing to happen to us and anyone that saw it.
In this day you don't get to do much but stay home because of the virus. This was fun!
People were very creative with their decorating vehicles, etc. Boat on float was pretty, also fire trucks, ambulances, huge dump trucks, one tiny read car, one car with lights over the windshield, a couple of young ladies on a float with tiaras (we hope they weren't sick with cold, as it was a bitter cold night), a Christmas tree care, and more.
God bless everyone, and may your Christmas be blessed.
Rodney and Betty Fortier
Laconia
