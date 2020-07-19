To The Daily Sun,
The news media keeps telling us that there is very high unemployment in the country. I do not understand why. Maybe I am missing an important part of the equation, and if so, I welcome letters here to inform me and others, as to the parts I am missing.
I read The Laconia Daily Sun, online, every day, as well papers from two other states (Maine and Arizona) and assorted other papers on occasion. Every paper I read has a very lengthy classified section and MANY employee wanted ads. These ads are for virtually every level of employment and every type of job. The ads run day-after-day, even week-after-week, yet we have high unemployment. Why?
I see signs in the windows of many businesses in the state looking for employees. I see yard signs, “help wanted.” Why are there so many jobs going wanting and yet the government tells us there are many looking for employment? I am retired, but when in business, I recall that those people filing for unemployment, actually had to prove they could not find work they were qualified for, before they could collect. Is this not the case today?
I do hope someone can write a letter explaining this phenomena as it baffles me and seems also to baffle the business people I speak with who are looking for employees.
Robert E. Heath
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.