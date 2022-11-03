To The Daily Sun,
I recently saw a sign that said “Save your wallet — vote Republican.” While some folks are truly hurting, there’s a lot more at stake in this election than your wallet.
While inflation hurts everyone, the stakes in this election are bigger than immediate wants, discomforts and gripes. The Republicans and especially the extreme ones are veiling their blind ambitions of controlling this country through your pain at the pump. Hundreds of election deniers are running for critical positions nationwide and some, if elected, would preside over the election process.
What happens if these people don’t like the results? Some have already vowed to claim victory and not concede. Sound familiar? Think it through — what will become of our democracy if this scenario becomes the norm of the land? There will be no trust in the vote. The essential “glue” that holds us together as a nation, the core belief in the fairness and validity of our elections will be gone.
Go up to 10,000 feet and the world is watching, including China and Russia, hoping to see us feed on ourselves.
If you love your country and everything America stands for, then the right sign should read: “Save your democracy — reject election deniers.” People worthy of leading us should honor, respect and accept our democratic values, laws, institutions, principles and electoral process.
Reject people who undermine and erode the very core of our democracy by refusing to accept election results. Reject them for your country, your children and future generations. Your wallet will more than likely recover over time —regardless of political party. There may be no recovering our democracy once lost. This is a pivotal point where we get to choose our direction. Preserve, protect and defend your democracy on the ballot or risk losing it.
Robert Buontempo Jr.
Gilmanton Iron Works
