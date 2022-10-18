To The Daily Sun,

Women’s reproductive rights and choice are on the ballot Nov. 8. If you care about women’s reproductive rights and live in Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Ashland, Holderness, Sandwich, Campton or Thornton, then you should vote for Kate Miller of Meredith for New Hampshire Senate District 2 over Timothy Lang.

