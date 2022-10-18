Women’s reproductive rights and choice are on the ballot Nov. 8. If you care about women’s reproductive rights and live in Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Ashland, Holderness, Sandwich, Campton or Thornton, then you should vote for Kate Miller of Meredith for New Hampshire Senate District 2 over Timothy Lang.
Miller has spent her life caring for children, women, the elderly and victims of rape and domestic violence. She has proven herself a compassionate and capable legislator. In contrast, Lang supports NH’s ban on abortion. Another issue that Miller is passionate about is climate change. If elected, she will support measures to move NH’s energy policies into the 21st century. In contrast, Lang voted against climate change action at every turn. He voted against extending NH’s renewable portfolio, which put NH at a severe disadvantage to our neighboring states.
Regarding the lack of affordable and workforce housing in Belknap County and throughout NH, Miller believes that local zoning should be reassessed to remove barriers to more affordable housing. Our families and local economy depend on this. Again, in contrast, Lang does not support local zoning changes that would encourage more housing. This Nov. 8, vote for your family’s future — vote for Kate Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.