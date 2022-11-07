To The Daily Sun,

It is an exciting time for New Hampshire and the U.S., and especially for the citizens of the Lakes Region. There is a United States Senate candidate with impeccable credentials who needs and deserves our support. His personal experience, qualifications, patriotism and dogged determination to get the job done can be matched by no other. By setting aside all the ideological tomfoolery that rears its ugly head every election cycle and reflecting on the real issues affecting most of us right here and now, it should be an easy decision on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.