It is an exciting time for New Hampshire and the U.S., and especially for the citizens of the Lakes Region. There is a United States Senate candidate with impeccable credentials who needs and deserves our support. His personal experience, qualifications, patriotism and dogged determination to get the job done can be matched by no other. By setting aside all the ideological tomfoolery that rears its ugly head every election cycle and reflecting on the real issues affecting most of us right here and now, it should be an easy decision on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Gen. Don Bolduc is the person we need to send to Washington, D.C. He will work tirelessly for New Hampshire just as his dad, the late Armand Bolduc, worked tirelessly for the City of Laconia. Don holds dearly the values he inherited from his family. Many of Don’s positions on issues mirror those of his late parents, both lifelong fiscally conservative Democrats. All life had value and was respected. Hard work was rewarded. Don had a front-row seat seeing his mom and dad's selfless service to the community. Having served and deployed with Don when we were at Fort Bragg and having worked together as police officers in Laconia, I can attest to Don’s intelligence, character, integrity, humility, Yankee ingenuity and most important of all characteristics, common sense. Don will be a true representative from the “Live Free or Die” state and work tirelessly for all of the people in New Hampshire. Vote Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.