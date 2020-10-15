To The Daily Sun,
For those of you who are thinking of voting for Biden because you can't stand Trump personally, I suggest you examine what he has accomplished
in the first three-plus years. I don't care for him personally either, but I do like his energy and his ability to do things that others have only talked about. The economy was strong and doing better than anyone expected until Covid came along. Even now it is surprisingly good; it grew at 4.2 percent last quarter. He got NATO states to pay more of their share, has taken on China, confirmed more circuit court judges, has two Supreme Court judges confirmed, moved the Jewish state capital, got two Arab states to agree to a peace treaty, built more Southern border wall, pulled us out of the Iran nuclear deal, he got rid of NAFTA and replaced it with USMCA and what other president has been as open with the people.
What accomplishments does Joe Biden have in the past 47 years?
Richard Hickok
Meredith
