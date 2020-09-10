To The Daily Sun,
Trump's claim that he didn't publicly tell the truth about Covid-19 because he didn't want people to "panic" is obviously just his newest big lie, because we all know that panic is exactly what he wants voters to do re: his alarmist scenario of dire dangers if Biden is elected.
Of course, Trump doesn't really worry about this gross contradiction because he never worries about lying anyway: he knows that his supporters will believe anything he tells them. (It's they — not U.S. soldiers — who are the real "suckers"!)
Richard Davis
Thornton
