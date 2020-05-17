To The Daily Sun,
What people say and do reveals how they think and what they stand for. Let's look at a few examples of our state and local leaders have said and done around this country.
Govenor Sununu of New Hampshire called our state a suburb of Boston. Really governor? Governor Murray of New Jersey said the Bill of Rights was above his pay grade. If that's not disregarding the Constitution to enact ridiculous lockdown measures I don't know what is. Gonernor Whitmer of Michigan, who outlawed fishing and travel to your own second home among other absurdly enacted "decrees," called abortion a "life sustaining procedure." That one gives me an itch i can't scratch.
The San Antonio city council unanimously voted to classify the words "Chinese virus" as hate speech. Mayor de Blasio of NYC said he was stunned at the "ingratitude" shown by criminals who were released and then went out and committed another crime. Seven sex offenders were released in California for "fear" of the spread of Covid-19. One was rearrested before he left the building because he immediately reoffended. Check and see what these individuals were arrested for and it should make your stomach turn. In Washington State, save by a single vote, the Green River Killer, one of most infamous serial killers in our nation's history was on a release list. In New Hampshire, at least one sex offender was released. In Florida a drug dealer was released and then went out and killed someone.
The governor of Maine has sought to establish the closest thing to marshal law I have ever seen. Governor Cuomo of New York, about whom an entire book of absurd actions and statements could be written, in referring to his own decrees concerning long-term care facilities, said "mistakes" were made. That is the most heinous example of down-playing personal responsibility I can think of. He also said that no draconian measure was too drastic or unjustified if it saves a human life. I can't be the only one who notices the gross contradiction and implied overreach that such a statement reveals. This from a governor who has perhaps the worst record during his term of corruption and mismanagement as any in history. The NYC health commissioner, in response to the police department asking for her help said she didn't give a rats you know what about your cops.
This is just a small sample of the utter stupidity and arrogance expressed by these so-called leaders. It just begs the question: Who in heaven's name shut their eyes and blindly voted for these people? Those are the ones that really give me pause.
Richard Baillargeon
Laconia
