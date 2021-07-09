To The Daily Sun,
Belmont and Laconia can be proud that fiscally responsible decisions were made during our state budget process.
We just witnessed the impact that a crisis can have on government spending and response. We took that into consideration and over the next two years we will be adding another $36 million to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, growing the fund to a total of $158 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.
Many on the other side of the aisle wanted to spend such money; Republicans knew it would be wise to save it for when it was truly needed.
It’s one part of our budget that I’m extremely proud of. As we continue to grow our Rainy Day Fund, New Hampshire will see other positive externalities. It’s a win-win for the Granite State and a sign of extreme fiscal discipline when our counterparts in D.C. are throwing fiscal caution to the wind.
Rep. Travis O'Hara
Belmont
