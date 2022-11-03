I am standing up and responding to the recent mailer’s misinformation about Republican Tom Ploszaj by a well-funded ($39,413.90) organization targeting New Hampton and Center Harbor voters encouraging them to stop working with me and no longer have their say in their district’s votes:
Follow the money. Not $1 has been donated from our town’s residents to fund this organization’s expensive agenda to flip our interactive representative Republican house seat to a closed Democrat Party-controlled one that will negatively affect parental rights, kids, jobs, taxes, schools and Second Amendment using hate and misinformation, which I countered below.
• Not a Republican? Wrong. Voted the residents and town official's instructions 97% conservative Republican. Residents should question, what’s the real reason why these people insist you vote for progressive Democrat Party control?
• Grafton Free Town Free Stater? Wrong. Moved to NH in 2008.
• Two Democrat primaries? Almost correct. Three. Thousands of dollars were spent to squash “Have a Say, Be Heard.” Won 25%-plus votes. Opponents used the Free Stater label and lots of money, no truth.
• Starved staff? Wrong. Voted to accepting union wage contract, added bonuses, and increased pay for next contract.
• Blocked Jan. 6 riot? Wrong. Explanation at bottom of blog [https:/www.tomploszaj.com].
• Libertarian background? Wrong. Rejects Libertarianism as unworkable. Didn’t vote for Free Stater bill.
I encourage others to contact me and read all the blog’s documentation of proof of our two years of interactions, asking and listening as I battle this giant’s money, hate and misinformation. I acknowledge I’m not Jesse’s son, but from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me because I fight only with the truth.
