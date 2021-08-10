To The Daily Sun,
I received an email from a constituent asking me to come out publicly against people representing the Biden administration showing up on our doorsteps wanting to know our personal medical and immunization information.
As we know this is the plan of the Biden administration to keep track of who is and is not vaccinated.
I stand not only with my constituent but with Senate President Chuck Morse in regards to this situation.
Sen. Morse has stated clear opposition to this to this federal overreach and infringement on your rights to personal and medical privacy.
Let's face facts. There are folks who are not going to take the vaccine for a longtime if ever.
No matter how many people show up with a smile and a vaccine to sell.
There are some folks who have resisted the influenza vaccine and have been home schooled to avoid taking a vaccine they don't believe in.
Nobody should feel coerced or pressured into taking the COVID-19 vaccine. And as long as I represent Laconia and the state of New Hampshire I will never vote to subvert your rights and freedoms.
Your right to liberty.
Your right to personal accountability.
Your right to pursue happiness.
And most importantly your right to privacy.
Biden door knockers are not needed in New Hampshire nor are they wanted.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.