To The Daily Sun,
I would like to respond to the letter Ms. Ruth Larson wrote to The Daily Sun about budget hardships.
Firstly, I did not and have not made any insinuations that 592 would be saved by the 11 percent reduction in property taxes.
No matter what the actual savings are it doesn't change the fact that Laconia will see a reduction in taxes, which is badly needed after having such a rough 2020.
As we found out during the most recent Executive Committee meeting, Belknap County has what it needs to run and when the time comes money will be appropriated where it needs to be.
I would ask from now on if my name is going to be mentioned in a hit piece against the county delegation that my words and thoughts not be mischaracterized and/or taken out of context for the purpose of making myself or others look bad.
As always I will continue to learn, work hard to make Laconia a better place whether you agree with me or not.
Thank you Laconia.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
(0) comments
