To The Daily Sun,

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, I decided to attend the Belknap County Republican Committee meeting. I figured since there were one or two constituents that wrote to the Daily Sun about me not attending, I would go and participate in the meeting consisting of maybe 50 people out of approximately 21,000 registered Republicans in the county.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.