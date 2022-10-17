On Wednesday, Oct. 12, I decided to attend the Belknap County Republican Committee meeting. I figured since there were one or two constituents that wrote to the Daily Sun about me not attending, I would go and participate in the meeting consisting of maybe 50 people out of approximately 21,000 registered Republicans in the county.
Upon my arrival, I saw several people standing outside, including state Senate candidate and current state Rep. Tim Lang. I was informed by a group of approximately 10 people outside, including Lang, that they were not allowing these individuals in due to not being “members.” I myself, as a current sitting state representative and NHGOP state committee member, went to go in and the door was locked and I was met by Rep. Barbara Comtois. I stated to Comtois I am a sitting Belknap County state representative and current state committee member. She said it doesn’t matter, I’m not a member of the BCRC.
This is the current state of the BCRC where Norman Silber is chair. Also on the executive board are Rep. Paul Terry and Dr. David Strang. I attended meetings religiously for over five years where I was the top caller for Republican candidates in the state of New Hampshire in 2020.
This committee run by Silber has decided to make the BCRC a cult of only those who think like him and agree with him. The fact that they endorsed candidates in the primary tells it was common practice for years that the BCRC did not endorse candidates until after the primary.
I urge every registered Republican and like-minded independents in Belknap County to use their brains and vote for common sense on Nov. 8 and then let’s focus on taking back the Republican party in Belknap.
