Our public schools are a mess (allowing anything to be taught) and our school boards are failing us, but only we are to blame because we voted them in and don’t hold them accountable. These kids will one day be our leaders and they need to know how to think, reason, read and solve math problems. It is our
moral responsibility to these kids so they can live life to the fullest.
By now, many or all of you know there are books in many of our schools that are pornographic and even demonic. Many say no big deal while others say let them read that junk at home if they must, just not at a public school. Is this a big deal? Yes, because even if a kid cannot read, they still learn from pictures.
As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words” and these books provide lots of pictures.
There are three problems with our schools: 1. Kids are not learning to think/reason/read or do math; 2. Pornographic/demonic and inappropriate age reading material (maybe even illegal, case against Dover schools in court now) are available to them; and 3. Parents are not watching what enters our kids' minds that the schools are allowing. Did you know schools believe they know what’s best for your kid better than you do? They are indoctrinating and grooming your kids starting at the elementary grades. Public schools are being the Pied Piper of the 21st century. If we stand idle and do nothing, our kids will lose and we lose everything we once held dearly.
We need our kids to think, reason and read for themselves and if our kids can read, they can learn anything. You must get involved now. Run for school board, sign-up is in January.
