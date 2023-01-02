Our public schools are a mess (allowing anything to be taught) and our school boards are failing us, but only we are to blame because we voted them in and don’t hold them accountable. These kids will one day be our leaders and they need to know how to think, reason, read and solve math problems. It is our

moral responsibility to these kids so they can live life to the fullest.

