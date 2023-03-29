To The Daily Sun,

The Parental Bill of Rights HB 10 was a good bill and so is SB 272, the Senate version which will be heard by the House Education Committee on April 18th at 10AM at the State House. The Parental Bill of Rights is not just the rights of parents to know what their child is doing in school but also with medical providers. I would say it’s an obligation, not a right of the parent to know what is going on at all times with their child.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.