The Parental Bill of Rights HB 10 was a good bill and so is SB 272, the Senate version which will be heard by the House Education Committee on April 18th at 10AM at the State House. The Parental Bill of Rights is not just the rights of parents to know what their child is doing in school but also with medical providers. I would say it’s an obligation, not a right of the parent to know what is going on at all times with their child.
I believe many are lying to us, saying this bill is against the teachers when it is not. With all the craziness going on today the parents are obligated to keep a protective watch over their children and not doing so could be a form of child abuse.
We live in a time where some believe they know better than the parents. These are our children not the schools, medical providers or the states, but ours and we are obligated to do all we can to protect them. Schools have our children about 8 percent of the time in the twelve years, 92 percent of the time the parents and family are raising them. Who do you think knows your child better, you or a paid staffer?
SB272 needs to pass to protect our children from some bad apples who think they know better than the parents. This is not a far-right extremist view as some say, but a parental view of protection. Anyone who stands against the parents are standing against you, the parents.
Take a day off and come voice your support for SB272 on the Tuesday, April 18th.
