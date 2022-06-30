To The Daily Sun,
Citizens of Laconia, it is with pleasure that I announce my bid for re-election as your state representative for Laconia District 5.
In my first term, I promised to stand up for faith, freedom, and knowledge. I believe I have delivered on those promises.
I have a solid record of supporting parental rights, school choice, and medical freedom. I believe that individuals should have the freedom to make medical decisions for themselves and their families. These deeply personal choices should not be dictated by our government.
With New Hampshire’s de facto volunteer legislature, it is important to elect someone that will show up to work. I have a 100% attendance rate in my committee meetings and never missed a House session. Additionally, I volunteered to substitute on other committees to learn more about the legislation affecting Laconia and to allow my colleagues to meet their work or family obligations. If elected to a second term, I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our city.
Over the past two years, I have gained invaluable knowledge about the legislative process, and have become an esteemed member of the House Republican Alliance. This organization vets each piece of legislation for its constitutionality and adherence to our Republican platform.
This term, I promise to continue being a strong conservative voice in Concord that supports the Constitution of New Hampshire and the United States. I will continue to fight for the values of family, faith, and freedom.
I ask for your support and to vote for me, Dawn Johnson, on Sept. 13, in the primary and again in the November General Election. You can support me at politics.raisethemoney.com/en/mppreq8i6k9xqvvr9zog.
With your help and your vote, we will have a Laconia voice in Concord.
Rep. Dawn M. Johnson
Laconia
