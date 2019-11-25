To The Daily Sun,
As people accumulate time in recovery, they learn a great deal about the socio/psycho-economic component of the recovery community. To varying degrees, our humanistic selves develop a genuine desire to help others through a professional purview. Most people are grateful to have their lives back and they continue to pursue their original life goals. Others feel an inspiration to be part of the “helping” community and become sometimes over-eager and they may veer away from their recovery toward a career as a recovery worker.
But we, as recovery workers, must never, ever become vulnerable to the disease that wants us dead! It is a compound heartbreaking tragedy when someone who has given too much of themselves too quickly relapses from the stress and dies.
If you are in recovery and want to be a recovery worker, then, with support, go forth and give it a try. BUT, please, never forget where you came from. Stay with what has worked so far and value your recovery as always the number one priority. Soldiers who are too brave often are among the first casualties. Stay with your people, no matter what. NEVER break away too much. There are not enough who survive this disease as it is.
Michael Tensel-MLADC
A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
