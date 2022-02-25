To The Daily Sun,
My name is Rachel Xavier and I am running for the at large representative seat on the Inter-Lakes School Board. Among my many goals for success, I specifically want to build a strong and communicative relationship between Inter-Lakes staff, parents, families, and taxpayers in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich. Education has always been very important to me. I was raised by two school teachers who taught for a total of over 60 years, together serving the public school system.
After living in the Lakes Region for most of my life, I presently reside in Center Harbor with my husband, our 13-year-old son, and our four dogs. I am a member of the Center Harbor Planning Board, the Center Harbor Heritage Commission, the Center Harbor Community Development Association, and Friends of Meredith Parks and Rec.
This area has a special place in my heart. I remember as a little kid, fishing with my dad and exploring the lake. We would always be hiking or outside enjoying what this beautiful area has to offer. My first real job was at The Boathouse Grille before it became Lago. It has always been home to me and I knew this is where I wanted to raise my son.
I work for Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty in Meredith, running my own team called The Xavier Group. I have organized many fundraisers throughout the community, believing that with business success comes the obligation to give back. As an active realtor, we have teamed up with Surfside Burger Bar and raised $10,000 for the Skateboard Park and new playground at Prescott Park, and $5,000 for the Humane Society. We sponsored a Halloween Walk for the second time which was free to participants, but gathered $4,000 in donations, which was combined with our yearly donation and given to the Children's Auction. We have so many more planned.
As a resident of Center Harbor and most importantly, a parent seeking the best for all the children of the district, I want to be part of solutions, bringing a fresh voice and conversations to the I-L School Board meetings. Presently, dialog and transparency seem to be lacking between the board, the public, the students, and staff.
With rising costs, a shrinking enrollment, and challenges lingering from the pandemic, having someone who can be a purveyor of civil discourse and openness is imperative to find the best path forward. I believe my business experience combined with my community organizing success makes me an ideal candidate for all aspects of the school board agenda.
Elections are March 8 and all voters in Meredith, Center Harbor, and Sandwich have an opportunity to vote for all school board candidates within the district. I hope to see you all at the polls and would very much appreciate your vote.
Rachel Xavier
Center Harbor
