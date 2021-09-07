To The Daily Sun,
“It’s not coming to a vote.” That statement was directed to the Chairman of the Alton Board of Selectmen (our elected official) by the Town Administrator (hired by the board ) at the Aug. 30 Alton Selectmen's meeting.
During the discussion, the chairman stated he would not vote for the town administrator’s “proposal” of funding, (what she acknowledged was) a fire department obligation out of the ambulance revolving fund. The administrator then matter of factly responded, “It’s not coming to a vote.” Reaction from the board: silence. After all, it’s just telling the board “who’s the boss.” This is a direct assault on the selectmen’s authority and legal obligation to manage the town’s finances by state law.
The scheme is to “borrow” monies out of the ambulance fund and convince the voters next year to repay the “IOU.” Legal commitments made this year should be paid for out of this year’s budget. A small amount of budget belt-tightening could easily cover the amount needed.
Why the financial somersaults? I wonder, is this to establish a precedent for future years? Inadequate preview of warrant articles … again ... and no trust in presenting to the voters a major specific purchase, now comes back to haunt the board.
The bigger issue for Alton taxpayers is that the Alton Selectboard is not in control of the pursestrings when they are told what they can or cannot vote on by their hired personnel and, incredibly, they accept it!
R.Loring Carr
Alton
