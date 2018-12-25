To The Daily Sun,
Is reconsideration of the Belknap County Delegation officers election in order when the use of paper ballots proposed by an acting chairman did not come with a vote by all members present to utilize paper ballots? Why were the paper ballots not utilized for the election of Executive Committee members? Will the Executive Committee also use paper ballots?
When paper ballots or secret paper ballots are used, it has the ability to disenfranchise members, in the event of a tie vote or inconclusive majority. In such cases, additional input or questions among the 16 of 18 members, knowing who of the two nominees received the next largest number of votes, would be helpful. Less than a majority allows a second chance and a change of who they may have not sufficiently considered. Was it so difficult to count a show of hands?
Today’s meeting (Dec.26), properly noticed, has a strong potential again to disenfranchising members who may have travelled to families out of state for 8 a.m.
One gives doubt as to why the notice of the 22nd meeting of the Executive Committee meeting does not include the name of the clerk of the convention? Why was it not decided by the elected Executive Committee chairman for future meetings? Why was notice(s) for five additional Executive Committee meetings published in the Journal of the House of Representatives the next day and the newspaper noticed on 22nd?
The second meeting of the Executive Committee is notice for Dec.28, one day shy of the seven day notice requirements, but has not been cancelled? It would appear than an issue of transparency may exist.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.