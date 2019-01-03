To The Daily Sun,
In one of the newspapers that I read, I noticed that Senator Elizabeth Warren (D -MA), A/K/A Pocahontas was running for President. The article stated that Pocahontas has not publicly appeared in New Hampshire in more than two years.
I was shocked; I thought she would be attending some of the many Pow Wows held in New Hampshire.
Pow Wows are the Native American people’s way of meeting together, to join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships, and making new ones. This is a time method to renew Native American culture and preserve the rich heritage of American Indians.
Pocahontas, when are you coming to a Pow Wow? Do you attend Pow Wows in Massachusetts? Do you know what a Pow Wow is? Will Granite State Democrats take you to a Pow Wow?
Warning, Pocahontas will be coming to New Hampshire in the near future. Maybe she will stop for a beer in Salem. There is a new tavern in Bristol, if she stops there, I will buy her a beer. I am a veteran so we can hit a couple of legions.
It would be a lot of fun if she would bring Bernie and Spartacus with her. It is going to be a fun year in 2019.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(1) comment
I don’t like her either, but your letter just lowered your IQ even more to the level of yet another nasty Republican playing hypocrite. She is a loon I agree, so why don’t you run for office, any office?!
