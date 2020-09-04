To The Daily Sun,
This Tuesday September 8, is Primary day in NH. I urge everyone regardless of political party to get out and vote. As a Republican candidate for State Representative I will break down my personal choice for the US Senate seat. My pick to take on Shaheen is no other than Laconia born and raised retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc who served the U.S. Army for 33 plus years, he is a two time valor recipient, and a survivor of a bomb blast, numerous fire fights and a helicopter crash.
His amazing career in the Army included 10 tours in Afghanistan, he did not hesitate to protect our country following the horrible terrorist attacks on 9/11 this means more to me than I could ever express considering many members of my family were first responders down in the trenches on that horrific day.
Don has always lived by these words “Service above self. People over politics. Always.” Having been fortunate enough to get to know Don as well as his family I know he is a man of honor, integrity, and morals. I am fortunate enough to get to spend some time with him although his schedule is hectic and chaotic Don never once ignored or didn’t respond to me he always answers constituent questions with respect and will be a huge asset to our state as a US Senator.
Please make sure to vote this Tuesday for Don Bolduc, Bill Wright, Mike Bordes and other great Republican candidates. We are stronger together and better united than divided. God Bless America and thank you everyone I truly hope to earn your vote.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
