To The Daily Sun,
I read in the paper the other day that a group of women claimed they were offended that a speaker before the Inter-Lakes School Board called Covid-19 the China Virus. They said it was a racial slur!
It was NOT a racial slur! Calling it the China Virus refers to the country of origin not its people! One-hundred years ago the world was hit with the Spanish Flu and many thousands died. In 1957/58 we had the Asian Flu, and no one complained when these terms were used!
Just think had you been alive in 1957 you could have called anyone who used the term Asian Flu a racist! Wow the whole continent of Asia could be insulted!
I think it is sad when some people always look to find something by which to be offended. I truly believe we have more important things in our lives to be concerned about; such as staying healthy, social distancing, wearing masks in public, and praying the vaccine will be available soon.
Phyllis S. Hamblet
Meredith
