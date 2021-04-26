To The Daily Sun,
Being that a free and fair press is totally dead in America, let me draw everyone’s attention to a recently released peer reviewed study from Stanford.
It concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that face masks do absolutely nothing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The short of it is, the size of the virus itself is about 1,000 times smaller than the thread of the face masks 99 percent of Americans are wearing. Meaning, it’s like having a chain link fence, throwing a handful of sand at it in hopes it stops the sand. Or keeps mosquitoes out!
Another way to prove masks are useless, next time you're wearing a mask and you are near hot prepared foods, can you smell them? Guess what that means?
Patrick Wetmore
Plymouth
