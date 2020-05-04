To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all of the business that supported the correctional staff of Belknap County Department of Corrections during National Corrections Officers Week. Here is a brief history of why this week is important to correction officers: “On May 5, 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan issued Proclamation 5187-National Correctional Officers’ Week, in which he called “upon officials of state and local governments and the people of the United States to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” to recognize “the contributions of correctional officers to our nation.”
With all that is going on in the world today, I wanted to express my gratitude and appreciation to not only the staff at Belknap County DOC but all correctional staff throughout the world. We are still conducting business daily as we never close. Many times, corrections are forgotten when taking law enforcement. We do our best to serve and protect our communities as well.
Thank you to the following: Brrokside Pizza, Keefe Group, Securus Technologies, Charm Tex and SEA/ SEIU. Your kindness and generosity was greatly appreciated! Please know the correctional staff of Belknap County are glad to be serving you.
Sergeant Patrick O’Reilly
Belknap County Department of Corrections
