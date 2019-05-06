To The Daily Sun,
How long is it going to take the Trump administration to strongly encouraging all states to make sure that they have paper ballots as a backup to voting machines for the 2020 presidential election?
Personally I do believe this is the very last thing that the Trump administration wants to have accomplished by 2020. Why? Simple, he will take any and all of the illicit help he can get to eke out win. Whether the “help” be from Russia, voter fraud, or malfunctioning computers. So much for fair elections!
“As I have done in every election since I started voting so many years ago, I always like to take my time and examine the two candidates, see not only the two candidates but the policies they will bring in, the people they will bring in, who they might appoint to the Supreme Court, and look at the whole range of issues before making a decision.”
— Colin Powell
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
