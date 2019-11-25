To The Daily Sun,
Posting my comments regarding delayed weekly postal flyers must have been read by the right people and most of all, by those who pay for it. The flyers arrived today, on Thursday!
Nothing is more embarrassing than to read about sales which you missed the past weekend. For example, Shaw’s 3 Day sale etc.
Let us hope they manage to keep it up. Judging by today’s Laconia Daily Sun inserts, the trend of inserting flyers into your newspaper continues. You folks just do a more dependable job, one that is noticed by the merchants.
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
