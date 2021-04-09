To The Daily Sun,
Attention Plymouth voters, the final voting on Town Warrant Articles will be held at the Plymouth Elementary School on Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. to noon. This important voting includes authorization of the Town Budget and 14 other very important articles to consider. This voting is the final part of a special, 3-part Town Meeting (two parts deliberative sessions on Zoom followed by the voting on April 17). The customary process for Town Meeting was changed for just this year because of concerns for public health due to COVID-19. This vote is critical to our Town Budget planning process. Mark it down: April 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the elementary school. There is nothing more important in civic duty than to be an informed voter!
Neil F. McIver
Plymouth Selectboard member
