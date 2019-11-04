To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Interlakes Community Caregivers Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and the neighbors we serve, I would like to publicly thank all those who made the recent Doo Wop Deville Concert a very successful fundraiser for our nonprofit organization.
Thank you to Temple B’nai Israel for selecting Community Caregivers as a beneficiary of their “We Care” Program Concert Series. The enthusiastic and hard-working TBI volunteers, including Stu Needleman, Ken Goodman and Barbara Katz among others, were a joy to work with. Their positive energy and enthusiasm are contagious!
Thank you to the main event sponsors Electrical Installations, Inc. (our Doo Wop Dazzler) and Miracle Farms Landscaping, in addition to all the TBI “We Care” Program sponsors.
We are grateful for those who joined the “ICCI Music Hall of Fame” to support our fundraising efforts: Swing Sensation McCarthy Lawn Property Management; Motown Marvels Meredith Rotary Club and RN Peaslee & Sons; Rock Revelers Moultonborough Lions Club, DAK Financial Group, East Coast Foundation, DeTolla Dental, Shep Brown’s, Assisted Living Locators, Meadow Pond Animal Hospital, Overhead Door Options, Moulton Farm, At the Lake Vacation Rentals, Village Kitchen; and Country Contributors H.B. Bullard & Company, Circle Dental, DaSilva Motorsports, E.M. Heath’s, Energysavers, Field Fine Art, Frase Electric, Jackie’s Boutique, JSG Gardens, Lake Life Realty, The Lynch Family, Melcher & Prescott, Meredith Bay Colony Club, The Mug, Olafsen Building & Remodeling, Oxton Landscaping & Property Care, Patricia Carega Gallery, R.H. Stephens Building Contractor, R.N. Seery Estate & Long Term Planning, Sal’s Fresh Seafood, Tappan Chairs, Village Canvas and Wild Meadow Paddlesports. Be sure to support these local businesses!
Thanks to all those who contributed refreshments, including many individual volunteer bakers, the Common Man Restaurant, Moulton Farm, McDonalds and Winnipesaukee Baygulls.
Thank you to all the guests who purchased tickets to attend and enjoy the rocking musical entertainment of Doo-Wop Deville, a great nine-piece show band. It was nearly a sold-out crowd with only about 50 seats open at the Inter-Lakes High School Community Auditorium that night!
We are overwhelmed by and grateful for this generosity. Thank you.
Ann W. Sprague
Executive Director
Interlakes Community Caregivers
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.