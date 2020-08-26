To The Daily Sun,
Kim Tessari is a candidate for Carroll County commissioner. She is a life-long resident of Carroll County. She and her husband have two children. She is a former assistant county attorney and currently a lawyer for the N.H. State Police in Tamworth. She will not be afraid to make changes where and when necessary. She will demand accountability — and transparency. She will be a guardian for your tax dollars.
We should all be fed up with the ongoing problems at Carroll County that never get resolved. There have been financial issues going back at least a decade. There has been report after report and recommendation after recommendation without change. Multiple auditors, the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration, the N.H. Department of Labor have all been critical of the financial controls and operations. The county even ran a deficit in 2014? And what happened? Nothing. There is no accountability. In 2015 it was discovered that payments were being made for dental coverage for people no longer employed and some who had passed away. And what happened? Nothing. There is no accountability. The current auditor does not know when the 2019 audit will be completed because on an inability to get information from the county Finance Office. And need I remind you that they raised the county tax by 6.8 percent this year and that Moultonborough taxpayers will be paying almost $4 million to the county this year?
Tessari is running for county commissioner in the Republican primary on September 8. It is long past time for changes at Carroll County. No more excuses. No more inaction. It is time for someone who can step in, manage, get things done and not be satisfied with the status quo. On September 8 be sure to vote for change and accountability. It is time for Kim Tessari as Carroll County commissioner.
Nancy Wright
Moultonborough
