To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough Conservation Commission would like to thank Bob Patenaude for 13 years of service to the commission. Bob recently announced that he would like to step down and not continue on the commission. The commission will miss his thoughtful comments, his valuable knowledge of our town and his willingness to visit wetland application sites in all the corners of Moultonborough. We wish Bob well and thank him for his years of service to the Town of Moultonborough. When one thinks of how our small towns get things done, much of it is due to volunteers like Bob.
Bill Gassman
Anni Jakobsen
Sandra Kelly
Steve King
Jim Nelson
Marie Samaha
Brian Sanford
Moultonborough Conservation Commission
