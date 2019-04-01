To The Daily Sun,
Dick Devens, the pearl of Sandwich, wrote that the electoral college should go the way of prohibition. Apparently he doesn’t realize that prohibition was spawned and sold by social progressives of which he is one. The progressives of today don’t like the electoral college because, plain and simple, they lost an election. If the situation was reversed he’d be extolling its virtues.
He should read the Federalist Papers to learn the thought and effort put into framing our country by the very intelligent people who did so. They knew, even then, that if the choosing of the leader of the country was left to the popular vote that said leader would be chosen by a small fraction of the states and they also knew that problem would have fractured the country before it began.
They believed the electoral college evened the playing field which it has done. The top 15 states harbor 2/3 of our population so in reality the remaining states would have no say in who the president would be.
I guess Dick Devens doesn’t care that his vote would be useless as long as a progressive was elected. Without the electoral college we would pretty much become a one-party country which would probably lead to totalitarianism.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
