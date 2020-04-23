To The Daily Sun,
I have been disheartened with the serious fiscal condition of LRGH. I realize there are many factors that have contributed to this situation. As bad as this is, we do need to have a hospital in the Lakes Region and in the Belknap County. Without a hospital, this Lakes Region area would be much less appealing to people contemplating moving into this area as well as to those who have made their home here with the peaceful assurance of a hospital and medical care nearby.
Thankfully I can say that I have received very good care at the Lakes Region Hospital and with some local medical professionals over the past few years, beginning in 1998 when I was pastor at St. Charles Parish in Meredith to now in my retirement in Laconia. I have received excellent care from Dr. Capron, Dr. Shafique, Dr. Miller, Dr. Fernholz and last year with Dr. Peter and Dr. Tucker in the ER. Whenever I was a patient at Lakes Region Hospital over these years, I always received quality and compassionate care from the nurses and staff. I keep in my prayers all the qualified and dedicated medical personnel who have been furloughed and those doctors, nurses and ancillary health care workers working so selflessly during this Pandemic.
We do need continued medical care in the Lakes Region and I look forward to a quality partnering of LRGH soon so that everyone’s fears and concerns will be allayed. Having read the articles in The Daily Sun, I am hopeful that Concord Hospital could be that very much needed stable partner. Let us pray for a well thought out solution soon!
Monsignor Richard B. Thompson
Laconia
