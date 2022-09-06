To The Daily Sun,
My name is Mike MacFadzen, Republican candidate for sheriff. This is the final letter leading up to the election. My previous letters have outlined why I am running.
Voting for me will bring stability back to the sheriff’s office. I will ensure a safe and stable workplace exists for everyone. All employees will be treated with dignity and respect. Everyone will be trained and mentored to achieve their career goals.
I will renew and rebuild the relationship with the local police departments so that we can work together to fight drugs, violent crime and support other law enforcement activities. I will work with and support the local agencies to bring in grants and other resources for training, equipment, and personnel support. This will provide better services to our communities by having better trained and better equipped officers.
I will reinstate and support special services, for example, the drug investigative team, technical accident investigation team, criminal investigation and information sharing between departments, and the Special Operations Group.
I will renew the relationship with the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force on day one. This is very important that this relationship is brought back for many reasons. This task force apprehends the most dangerous and most wanted criminals. This also makes it easier for extradition of wanted criminals from Belknap County, bringing them back to stand trial.
I will support and work with non-law enforcement agencies like New Beginnings and the Child Advocacy Center, as well as many others, to support victims and ensure that victim’s rights are preserved.
I thank you for your consideration and support. I will work hard to bring the sheriff’s department back to what it should be. I have the education, experience, and proven leadership to do this.
Remember to vote on Sept. 13.
Mike MacFadzen
Laconia
