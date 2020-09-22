To The Daily Sun,
First off, now that the September primaries are over, I would like to thank everyone who voted and special thanks to the Republican Party for choosing me as one of the candidates for the N.H. House of Representatives for Laconia.
We are in dire need of strong leadership within the Statehouse and someone who wants to make sure we keep the N.H. advantage. I will never vote for a sales or income tax.
I'm proud to say I have earned the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, the nation's largest advocacy group dedicated to the protection of your 2nd Amendment rights.
The NRA endorsement recognizes my commitment to conservative core values, and sensible legislation ensuring gun owners have the right to protect their families, homes and businesses. If you support the Second Amendment you have to vote for legislatures who support it as well!
Another key endorsement has just came through from the Protect Our Police PAC. Coming from a long family line of first responders, I feel we must do everything we can to support the fine men and women of law enforcement both fiscally, by giving them the proper tools they need, as well as mentally.
Law enforcement is facing an aggressive oppositional movement from the radical left and an very hostile mainstream media, our law enforcement officer's need our support more than ever. These heroes risk their lives every day on the job in order to protect and serve their fellow citizens, including those who bash and trash their sacrifice.
Laconia has some big choices to make this November and I really hope to earn your vote November 3. If you have any questions or would like to meet and speak in person please reach out to me at bordesfornh.com
Mike Bordes
Laconia
