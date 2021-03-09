To The Daily Sun,
In calling for the removal of Rep. Ned Gordon of Bristol from the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Norm Silber has revealed himself as a wolf in sheep's clothing and provided a telling glimpse of what the GOP is becoming. After pompously parading his own credentials as a faithful follower of the flock of ultra conservatives, he vilifies Gordon for casting deciding votes to report four bills to restrict abortion "inexpedient to legislate." Gordon has served his town, state and party as a selectmen, senator, representative and judge with distinction for four decades.
Silber's behavior smacks of "democratic centralism," the notion that while some debate within the party could be tolerated, when a vote was taken it bound all members. It is the work of Vladimir Lenin, who authored the resolution "On Party Unity," adopted by the 10th Congress of the All-Russian Communist Party in 1921 and subsequently refined by his successor, Josef Stalin.
In referring to Gordon, Silber snidely notes that Ned "(rhymes with red)," but he is one who should be blushing with embarassment.
Michael Kitch
Penacook
