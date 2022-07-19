To The Daily Sun,
Tuesday's vile and despicable political cartoon likening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to a jackal should be beneath the editorial standards of The Sun. There has already been one attempt on the justice's life, the dehumanizing cartoon reminds me of those from Nazi Germany depicting Jews as subhumans. The cartoonist is inciting violence, surely the editorial board at The Sun can reject content such as this.
