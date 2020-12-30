To The Daily Sun,
These New Hampshire state representatives are traitors to the democratic government of New Hampshire.
Mike Sylvia, Jose Cambrils, Anne Copp, Raymond Howard Jr., Dave Testerman, Scott Wallace. They should resign immediately. They should not be allowed to represent the great people of this state. Our election was fair and fraud-free and Gov. Chris Sununu has only tried to keep the citizens of NH safe during this pandemic. I hope people react with outrage at these self-serving politicians.
Michael Altieri
Laconia
