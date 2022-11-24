Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
Winnipesaukee level: Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, Meredith Bay Colony Club
Winnisquam level: Hayward and Company
Waukewan Level: Cackleberries Garden and Gift Shop, Hart’s Turkey Farm,
Lovering Volvo Cars, Meredith, Overhead Door Options, The Leighton Family, Verizon of Meredith, Mark Titlebaum
Winona level: Ambrose Bros., Inc., Auto Haus of Meredith, LLC, Cerutti Contracting, LLC, Harborside Dental, Inter-Lakes Builders, Inc., Loon Rustics, LLC Lincoln, NH, Meredith Landing Real Estate, LLC, Meredith Station, Minute-Man Plumbing and Heating, Northway Bank, Paquette Signs, Stephen’s Landscaping, The Platinum Group at RE/MAX Bayside-Chris Kelly, Scott Knowles and Chris Adams
Wicwas level: Anonymous, Bonner Builders, LLC, Bryant Paving, Marsha and Rick Courtney, Dow Realty Group/ Keller Williams, Hermit Woods, NH DIRT PROS, Christopher P Williams Architects, LLC.
Ticket Donor Friends: Anonymous, DAK Financial Group, LLC, Jeff and Marilyn Elsmore, Don and Martha Hodgeman, Gina Galasso, Keller Williams/ Starr Realty, Lake Homes Realty, LLC, Connie Van Dam, Ruth and Brian Neidhardt, Charles and Camille Northrup, Chuck and Karen Thorndike, Wamesit Fire
Companies Relief Association, Wescott Law, PA, Tim, and Sue Yeaton.
Special Recognition: Scott Burns Landscaping, LLC.
