This past year there’s been a lot of rhetoric and, frankly, outright lies surrounding good representatives in Belknap County and bills they supported, and many of the issues have become convoluted through political theatrics created by their opposition.
Belknap County has some of the best representatives in the state. Representatives that work hard for New Hampshire citizens. They are dedicated and you can trust them to vote 100% of the time for bills you want passed. They are fiscal conservatives, for efficient government, protection of our rights, no income or sales tax, parental rights, and pro-Second Amendment, to name just a few issues.
The Belknap County Republican Committee has endorsed all of these representatives. Among them are Mike Sylvia, Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry, Tom Ploszaj, Glen Aldrich, Norm Silber, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Rich Littlefield, Harry Bean, Erica Golter, Bill Wright (sheriff), Marc Abear (probate register), Paul Varney, Nikki McCarter, Steven T. Bogart, Lisa Smart, Jeanne Tofts and Juliet Harvey-Bolia.
In addition, retired veteran and small-business owner Dave DeVoy is running for state Senate District 2 and is a much better fit than Timothy Lang, who has disappointed his constituents.
And it's time for Rep. Mike Bordes to go as he has a poor voting record, including not voting for the parental rights bill.
I suggest going on your town or city’s website to see your specific ballot ahead of the primary and look for the names above on that ballot so you can be prepared to vote for these upstanding Republicans. Many have Facebook pages and websites as well.
Traditionally in New Hampshire there is low voter turnout in the primaries, but we all need to make an effort to get out and support good candidates on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.