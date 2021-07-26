To The Daily Sun,
This letter has no political views, biases, or disagreements with anything or anyone. In today's world it would be nice to have more positivity and kindness toward each other. Most people in general do have kind hearts toward one another. Hence this letter.
Sunday morning, July 4, my husband John and I were enjoying breakfast at the Yolk in Belmont. My husband struck up a conversation with the couple at the next table. Both were retired military men, my husband serving 22 years. Both men were proudly talking of their service, even during the difficult times of Vietnam. It was a pleasant conversation between these two men.
At the table on the other side of us was another couple eating quietly. When they got up to leave the woman thanked both men for their service. That was very nice to hear. Shortly after that we got our bill, as did the couple we were chatting with. I called the waitress over as I thought my bill was wrong. She informed the four of us the bill had been paid by the couple that left. What a good feeling, that act of respect and kindness.
This letter is a thank you to that unknown couple. A beautiful act of kindness. Now, we will continue that act of kindness towards someone else. The challenge is now for others to do the same. Everyone benefits from this, think how good you will feel as well as the receiver.
Mary Ann Daigneault
Laconia
