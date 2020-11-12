To The Daily Sun,
With regard to Lindsay Weiner and her friends and their OUTRAGE at the I-LSD School Board meeting and what they called racist language: Apparently someone called Covid the China virus. HORRORS! It IS the China Virus because it started in China!
This is in no way a racial slur. Viruses are typically named from the area they originate. 1871- Japanese Encephalitis /1st case in JAPAN. 1896- Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever/ near Rocky Mts near Idaho. 1918- Spanish Flu/started in SPAIN. 1928- Ross River Fever/ROSS RIVER of Queensland, Australia. 1940- Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever/ began in OMSK, Russia. 1947- Zika Virus/ ZIKA Valley in central Africa. 1969- Lassa Fever/ LASSA Nigeria. 1970s- Lyme Disease/ believed to start in LYME, CT. 1976- Ebola Virus/ 1st occurred in Democratic Republic of Congo near the EBOLA River. 1994- Hendra Virus/ 1st started in the Brisbane suburb of HENDRA. 2019- Coronavirus ,or China Virus/ began in Wuhan CHINA.
Would you feel better if we called it the WUHAN VIRUS? Look, I am opposed to racism as are most people. But really, IS THERE ANYTHING THAT DOESN'T OFFEND SOMEONE? Your children are going to learn about this virus over the years as the China virus, Covid 19, corona, etc. They will also learn that many viruses are named for the region they originated in. Let's call a spade a spade, or is that offensive to card players?
Marie Ludwick
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.