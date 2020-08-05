To The Daily Sun,
How many letters to the editor need to be written before someone smartens up. I am referring to the fact that there still are people who actually think that having Motorcycle Week during this pandemic is a good idea. To invite tens of thousands of people from all around the country to mingle among us for a whole week is the most irresponsible idea ever.
We have given up all of our state fairs to keep the crowds down, weddings and graduations are not happening, and kids cannot even attend school.Yet it is okay for Motorcycle Week to go on? It is all about the money, plain and simple.There is still time to cancel this event until next year and do the right thing for the health and welfare of those of us in N.H.
Marie Kelly
Meredith
