To The Daily Sun,
Have you noticed Democrat ads about so-called “Republican extremism”? Have you wondered what Democrats mean?
To The Daily Sun,
Have you noticed Democrat ads about so-called “Republican extremism”? Have you wondered what Democrats mean?
According to Democrats, the following are not extreme:
• Rioting for weeks in Democrat-run cities like Seattle and Minneapolis with looting and burning of stores and the destruction of public and private property causing millions of dollars of loss with no consequences. Their justification is “People just expressing their frustrations.“
• Defunding the police: Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New Orleans, New York, Los Angeles have the highest crime rates in our country with rampant looting and murders. Their liberal mayors and legislatures eliminated bail for serious crimes. With no deterrents, crime and murder runs rampant.
• Our largest Democrat-run cities allow their sidewalks, parks and open spaces to become homeless encampments, and then turn a blind eye to open drug use and squalor.
• Illegal immigration: The Biden administration has literally opened the southern border to millions of illegals from 125 different countries, including criminals and terrorists. The cartels operate freely, bringing addictive drugs and death to our young people.
• Abortion: Every Democrat candidate’s ads are about abortion. It is unimaginable to think Democrats support abortion up to birth and even up to one week after birth.
• “Green New Deal”: We are no longer energy independent. Our economy is in free fall with crushing inflation.
• CRT and questioning gender identity: How can teaching children in school their whiteness is the cause of all inequality or they might not be the gender they were born not be child abuse?
• Kidnapping language and the destruction of the family: Telling children not to use the words “mother” or “father” instead use the word “parent” or doing away with pronouns like “he” or “she.”
On Nov. 8, choose God, family and country. Vote Don Bolduc.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Where is your favorite place to view fall foliage? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.