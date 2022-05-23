To The Daily Sun,
Roberta Baker’s front page article titled “Petition: Give Tucker walking papers” published May 20, in The Laconia Daily Sun fell far short of well-researched news.
The bulk of Ms. Baker’s article cites comments from three individuals; Liana Crowell, Elizabeth Gleason, and Rep. Richard Littlefield. Accusations abound in the article. Superintendent Steve Tucker is “immoral”, an “ineffective” leader, displayed “angry behavior” at the May 3, meeting, displays “bullying” in the school district and displays a “toxic and destructive nature”. These are just a few of the unfounded remarks. There was no attempt on Ms. Baker’s part to follow up on the comments by the three quoted individuals to both explain and justify their accusations.
The article reported that if David Levesque leaves all three of the district’s elementary school principals will be new in the fall. While a factual statement, Ms. Baker followed it up by quoting Liana Crowell’s assessment “things are not right when multiple key employees are leaving...” Ms. Baker also wrote “a woman from the audience spoke in defense of Tucker’s character”. In fact, there were several individuals that spoke in support of the superintendent. Yet, the names and views of supporters were not given any ink in her story. A clear bias on Ms. Baker’s part.
If citizens are interested in the truth regarding the May 3, school board meeting, they should watch the recording which can be found on the school board’s webpage.
The headline displayed sensationalism. The body of the article exhibited prejudice against the superintendent. The article reinforced unfounded allegations and hearsay that undermines public confidence in the district and the school board with no attempt at balance. Lakes Region residents deserve reporting that is thoroughly investigated and fair.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
