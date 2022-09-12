America has always had an electorate with deep divisions. Differences and fractures are not the same. The issue at the Civil War was slavery, which is a question of liberty and respect for life. The question was whether it should or could be tolerated. Democrats supported slavery. Republicans supported freedom and life.
A vibrant, free nation can thrive when its people have differences of opinion. Yes, even when they are so deeply held, we will fight over beliefs. Differences on specific issues of policy and absence of common ground, meaning no common values and principles are not the same.
For a nation to stand there must be common shared values and principles. Are there shared values and principles today? We seem to have far less healthy discourse. Our social fabric is showing some dangerous fraying. We should be aware of what’s going on.
Today’s discussions are not about political issues. They are about power and who will wield it. They are not issue based. The interpersonal respect for those on the other side of an issue is gone. The issues do not really matter. There is no recognition of the right to hold a non-conforming view.
America today is doing something it has never done in its past. It is becoming a uni-party; an amorphous, nihilist group, utterly intolerant of dissent. Many are rejecting generally accepted, fundamental aspects of human existence; objective truth, knowledge, morality, values, and meaning.
Today life, marriage and family are divisive issues. What common ground is there? What is the role of government in the lives of Americans? Will civil discourse be able to mend the frayed fabric? Can a nation remain when the population holds nothing in common? Our divisions are deep. Are they differences or fractures?
